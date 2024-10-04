Manchu Manoj's Heartfelt wishes to Wife Mounika

Manchu Manoj Wishes Wife Mounika on Her Birthday with Heartfelt Post

Telugu actor Manchu Manoj took to social media to shower love and praise on his wife, Mounika, on her birthday. The actor, who tied the knot with Mounika in 2023, shared an emotional post expressing his gratitude for having her in his life.

"Happy birthday to the superwoman of my life! Thank you for being my inspiration and my rock," Manoj wrote. He also mentioned Mounika's upcoming education gaming app for kids, saying he eagerly awaits its launch.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April this year. Manoj's heartfelt post has gone viral, with fans and friends pouring in birthday wishes for Mounika.

Manoj and Mounika's love story is well-known, and their social media PDA often makes headlines. The actor's sweet gesture has won hearts, and the couple's fans are celebrating their love.

