November 18 - 24 OTT releases: Rana Daggubati's Talk Show, Nayanthara's Documentary

This week, several new movies and web series are set to release on various OTT platforms. After the disappointing performance of last week's releases, "Kanguva" and "Matka", audiences are eagerly waiting for fresh content.

On the silver screen, movies include "Mechanic Rocky," "Roti Kapada Romance," "Zebra," and "KCR.".

This week, the OTT platforms are coming with an exciting lineup of 34 new movies and web series. Expected in the Telugu version are "Kishkinda Kandam" and Nayanthara's documentary "Beyond the Fairy Tale". Rana Daggubati's talk show is also a part of it, apart from quite a few Hindi and English movies and web series.

Here is the complete list of releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, and Apple TV+ for you to plan your weekend binge-watching session:

Netflix:

"Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale" (documentary) - November 18

"Wonderous" season 2 (English series) - November 18

"Zombieverse" season 2 (Korean series) - November 19

"See Her Again" (Cantonese series) - November 20

"Adoration" (Italian series) - November 20

Amazon Prime:

"Campus Beats" season 4 (Hindi series) - November 20

"Vaak Girlfriends" (Hindi series) - November 22

"Pimpinero" (Spanish movie) - November 22

Hotstar:

Kishkinda Kandam" (Telugu-dubbed movie) - November 19

"Interior China Town" (English series) - November 19

"Alien: Romulus" (English movie) - November 21

Apple TV+:

"Blitz" (English movie) - November 22

Other Releases:

"The Rana Daggubati Show" (Telugu talk show) - Nov 23

"Manorama Max Tekku Vadhakku" (Malayalam movie)-Nov 19

"Book My Show From Darkness" (Swedish movie)-Nov 22

"The Girl in the Trunk" (English movie)-Nov 22

"The Night My Dad Saved Christmas" (Spanish movie)-Nov 22

"Lionsgate Play Greedy People" (English movie)- Nov 22

