Singer Sunitha comments on Today's Singers

Sunitha Upadrashta-a playback singing sensation-whose melodious voice planted an indelible mark in the world of music. Her songs have engraved a permanent place in the hearts of listeners. Whether a song or a dialogue, she has crystal-clear diction. Fear, compassion, bravery, or humour in her voice brings any scene to life.

Sunitha recently met Sakshi in Visakhapatnam. The latter shared her thoughts on music and the journey. "Music is godly. Whereas one might become enlightened with the knowledge of music, a good voice is the gift of nature. One needs to approach music with devotion and reverence."

She feels that dedication and sincerity, once the essentials for singers have been missing in most singers of today. "It's easy to gain fame quickly, but sustaining it is challenging. I've been fortunate to have sung diverse songs, and many music directors have supported me throughout my journey."

Sometimes, their songs would make me feel that I wasn't good enough. There have been instances where I wished I could sing like them," says Sunitha. She loves Visakhapatnam where her maternal grandparents stay. "My mother often spoke beautifully about the city. I grew up with a fascination for it."

During her visit, Sunitha was surprised by the beauty of the city. "The view from Kailasagiri and Rushikonda is breathtaking. Visakhapatnam's people are indeed fortunate to stay amidst such beauty."

Regarding the music industry, Sunitha explained that the scope has increased. "Songs are now customized according to situations and characters in movies. To become successful, one needs to adapt to the trends and technology."

She agreed that independent music was gaining popularity. "It's heartening to see the audience embracing it. I'm an admirer of nature. This is what pleases me to be a part of it. Visakhapatnam is indeed lovely hills and sea are too sweetly mellowing."

