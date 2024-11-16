November 16, 17 OTT Releases: Movies and Web Series to Watch this Weekend!

For binge-watchers, this weekend, November 16-17, is going to be an unforgettable one, offering a whopping lineup of new content on popular OTT platforms. The lineup counts more than 30 new titles-from movies to web series in multiple genres like fantasy rom-com, action thriller, horror drama, crime thriller, and much more.

Netflix

Hot Frosty: A fantasy rom-com guaranteed to warm the cockles of your heart.

Book Club: The Next Chapter: This romantic comedy is about getting into the lives of book club members.

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2: A sports series comedy-drama gets a fresh installation

The Fairly OddParents Season 1: Animated comedy for kids and adults

Beyond Goodbye Season 1: Romantic drama with complicated relationships

Sisters' Feud Season 1: Thrilling drama that enters the world of sibling rivalry.

Mothers of Penguins Season 1: A tear-jerking sports drama based on a true story.

Sprint Docu-Series Part 2: a motivational sports drama that pursues the world of athletics.



Amazon Originals

Maa Nanna Superhero: It's a dramatic portrayal of the effectiveness of motherly love.

Yudhra: Ready for an action-thrilling ride that will keep you on your toes.

Like Aani Subscribe: A suspense thriller based on complicated relationships.

Gunner: An Action Thriller drama that leaves you on the edge of your seat.

Accused: A horror drama that shall send down shivers your spine.

The Dive: Adventure thriller, exploring the unexplored, and the unknown.

Half Love Half Arranged Season 2: Romantic comedy series that travels the roller coaster of love.

Cross Season 1: Crime thriller drama that has taken a dark way of human life.

Disney+ Hotstar

Say Nothing Season 1: Historical drama that goes on to converse about the several complications of war.

Assembled: The Making of Deadpool And Wolverine: It is a documentary that will allow you to get a peek into the making of the most popular superhero movie.

Bad Sisters Season 2: Black comedy-drama based on the complex relationship that tends to occur between siblings, family, or relatives.

Silos Season 2: Sci-fi drama series that opens up people to the unknown.

Jio Cinema

Deadpond And Wolverine: Packed to the brim with humour and action, this is a superhero movie that works as a thriller.

The Watchers: A thriller that will always question what's happening next.

The Magic of Shiri Season 1: Comedy-drama is a further attempt to understand the complexity of life.

The Day of The Jackal Season 1: Action thrillers inspired by real life.

St. Denis Medical Season 1: Sitcom focusing on the lighter aspects of life.

ZEE5

Oxygen: A social drama that understands the intricacy of complicated relationships.

Paithani Season 1: A family drama about the complexity of relationships with family members.

Sony Liv

Freedom At Midnight Season 1: A political drama that deals with the fight for India's independence.

Aha Video

Unstoppable With NBK Season 4 - Allu Arjun's Episode - Part 1: A conversation where who's who from the tinsel town features.

Revu: An action drama full of suspense and thrill.

Nandhan: Emotional drama that will reveal the intricacies of relations.

ETV WIN

Usha Parinayam: Romantic Comedy to sit through on weekends.

Sun NXT

Yadha Yadha Hi: Crime thriller that will keep you at your edge.

Also read: Kanguva Day 2 Box Office Collection: 69 Percent Drop from Day 1