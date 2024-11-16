Disha Patani's father was scammed of Rs 25 Lakhs; FIR filed!

A shocking case of deception has come to light involving Jagdish Singh Patani, retired deputy SP and father of actress Disha Patani. A group of five individuals allegedly swindled him out of Rs 25 lakh by promising a high-ranking position in a government commission.

The accused Shivendra Pratap Singh, Diwakar Garg, Acharya Jayaprakash from Juna Akhara, Preeti Garg, and one unknown person told Patani that they have good political connections and promised him the post of chairman, vice chairman, or something along the same lines within any government commission.

After gaining the confidence of Patani, the gang robbed Rs 25 lakh from him, Rs 5 lakh in cash and Rs 20 lakh by transferring the amounts to three different bank accounts. But when no development was noticed in three months, they promised to return the money along with interest rates. When Patani asked them to return his money, they began to threaten and behave aggressively.

In this regard, the police have registered an FIR against the accused on charges of cheating, criminal intimidation and extortion. The case was filed at the Bareilly Kotwali police station on Friday evening. Kotwali police station in-charge D K Sharma confirmed the registration of the case [1).

Patani alleged that the fraudsters misled him by giving the impression that an associate was introduced as an officer on special duty named Himanshu to fortify their fictitious claims of having political connections. He suspected a bigger scam and filed a complaint with the police which finally resulted in the FIR.

The case highlights extensive high-stakes deception and the importance of verifying claims before one makes such a transaction. The case is under further investigation by the police.

