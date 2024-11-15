Allu Arjun's Remuneration for Pushpa 2: Rs 300 Crore!

Allu Arjun, the National award-winning actor, is returning in a pack for Pushpa 2: The Rule that is all set to throw out its doors to the much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster movie Pushpa. According to the latest reports, Allu Arjun has got Rs 300 crore remuneration since he is going to repeat his role of Pushpa Raj.

Sukumar is directing the film, and it will be released in six languages. The hefty payday of Arjun is a testimonial to the value he brings to the project, especially with the excellent outcome of the first part.

Also read: Matka First Day Box Office Collection: Varun Tej's Weakest Opener Till Date

So high are expectations that fans and critics alike opine that it would do better than its predecessor, and break several records at box offices around the world. So surprising but not really is that Arjun is commanding so high for the sequel since he showed with the first film.

He has been following the craft with great passion and therefore delivered so well that he has managed to gain millions of followers. As all the world awaits Pushpa 2, the fans of Allu Arjun will eagerly await another piece of art from the favourite icon.

All eyes are on the day when Pushpa 2 is going to release. Of course, everybody is waiting to see it. Can that happen with this film, bringing Allu Arjun into the top league of Indian actors? Only time will tell.

Also read: Rana Daggubati Show on Prime Video: Rajamouli, Naga Chaitanya, Rishab Shetty, Nani; Watch the Trailer