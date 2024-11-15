Matka First Day Box Office Collection: Varun Tej's Weakest Opener Till Date

Varun Tej's latest film, Matka, a period drama based on the life of gambler Ratan Khetri, hit theaters on November 14 but turned out to be a damp squib. Matka earned just Rs 70 lakh on its opening day, marking the lowest start of Varun’s career.

Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka saw a modest Telugu occupancy of 15.71% on Thursday, with Visakhapatnam recording the highest turnout at 27.75%.

In contrast, Varun's previous film, Operation Valentine, despite receiving negative reviews, had a stronger opening, grossing ₹1.45 crore on its first day.

Set between 1958 and 1982 in Visakhapatnam, Matka delves into 24 years of Vasu's life, portraying his rise as a prominent gambler and gangster. The film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary and marks Nora Fatehi's Telugu debut.

