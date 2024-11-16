Kanguva Day 2 Box Office Collection: 69 Percent Drop from Day 1

Suriya's latest film, Kanguva, which hit theaters on November 14, 2024, has seen a notable decline in box office collections on its second day. The fantasy action thriller, featuring Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, opened to negative reviews—while Suriya's performance garnered praise, the film's storyline was widely criticized for being weak.

According to trade reports, Kanguva earned a solid Rs 24 crore on its opening day across all languages in India. However, its earnings plummeted on Day 2, with the film bringing in approximately Rs 9 crore, taking its total domestic collection to around Rs 33 crore. On the global front, the film grossed Rs 58.60 crore on its opening day.

Day-wise BO Collections: Only India

Kanguva Day 1: Rs 24 Crore Gross

Kanguva Day 2: Rs 9 Crore Gross

Kanguva Total 2 Days: Rs 33 Crore Gross (In India)

