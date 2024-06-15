Niharika's Reaction to Sai Dharam Tej 'unfollowing' Allu Arjun

Tollywood's once-unbreakable Mega family is no longer so. Whispers of a family rift reached a fever pitch after Sai Dharam Tej mysteriously hit the unfollow button on Allu Arjun's social media pages recently. The silence from the Mega camp is deafening, leaving fans to speculate about a storm within the extended Mega family.

When pressed about the obvious tension, Niharika Konidela dodged the uncomfortable question on the sidelines of an event related to her film Committee Kurrollu on Friday. Claiming ignorance of the 'unfollowing' drama, she hinted at not caring about it much.

Here is what she said: "Whatever it is, they must be having their own reasons."

Since SDT and Bunny are both adults, Niharika feels they are entitled to how they want to manage their equations.