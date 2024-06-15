Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Assembly Speaker

Itanagar, June 15 (IANS) BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday.

Pro-tem Speaker Ninong Ering announced that Pongte was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Assembly as no other nomination had been received for the post.

Pongte, who was elected from the Changlang North Assembly segment in the April 19 elections, told the House that he would try to administer the House without any prejudice and give an equal opportunity to all members to participate in debates and deliberations, irrespective of political affiliation.

BJP's Kardo Nyigyor, who was elected from the Likabali Assembly constituency, was also elected uncontested as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Pongte was the Deputy Speaker in the previous Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister and leader of the House Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte and assured him that all BJP MLAs would cooperate with him to ensure smooth conduct of business in the House.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and several ministers and MLAs from all parties congratulated the new Speaker.

Officials said that the two-day special session of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Assembly was summoned by Governor Lt. Gen. (Retd.) K.T. Parnaik from Friday, when all 59 newly elected MLAs, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, took the oath administered by Pro-tem Speaker Ninong Ering.

The BJP secured 46 seats -- five more than its 2019 tally -- in the 60-member Assembly.

The National People’s Party (NPP) headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma won five seats, followed by the Ajit Pawar-led NCP at three, the People’s Party of Arunachal with two, and the Congress one. Three seats were won by Independent nominees.

The NPP, the NCP and the PPA have already announced their support to the BJP government.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.