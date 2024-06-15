TDP Leaders' Overaction and Attacks on YSRCP Leaders Continue!

Kurnool: The TDP workers are still continuing the organised violence in several parts of the states. They have been targeting the YSRCP sympathisers and workers and damaging their properties. The victims are approaching the police and lodging their complaints against the perpetrators.

Recently, the TDP activists attacked a YSRCP worker Srinivasulu in DC Konda of Tuggali mandal of Kurnool district. The YSRCP workers sustained serious injuries in the attack. He was subsequently shifted to the government hospital. Later, the TDP activists attempted to assault another YSRCP worker Shekhar. Following this, the victim filed a complaint against the attackers at the Jonnagiri police station.

Similar violent incidents perpetrated by the TDP leaders and cadres were witnessed in Punganur town of Chittoor district. They attacked the residence of YSRCP leader Venkat Reddy. They resorted to stone pelting and broke the window panes of his house. Despite the prevailing lawlessness and targetted destruction, the police remained mute spectators.

Meanwhile, a tense situation prevails as YSRCP MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and MP Mithun Reddy prepare to visit the violence-hit Punganur. The TDP leaders are attempting to stage a huge protest so to disallow them meeting the victims.

