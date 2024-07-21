Natasa’s first post after separation with Hardik

Recently, India cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation ending their four-year-old marriage. Taking to Instagram, Hardik shared a joint statement to confirm their divorce.

"This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family," the statement read.

The statement signed by the couple stated that they have decided to part ways with mutual consent but will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.

"We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness,” said the post on Instagram.

Days after confirming their mutual decision to part ways, Natasa made her first post today. The Insta post in which Agastya is shown playing with the ball. The other post is about Natasa taking a selfie in the gym area.

Hardik got married to Natasa, a Serbian dancer, model, and Bollywood actress based in Mumbai, on May 31, 2020, exchanging vows twice -- once through Hindu rituals and once in a Christian ceremony.

