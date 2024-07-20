What is Pawan Kalyan doing in Singapore? Read on

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was spotted in Singapore. The Jana Sena leader is in the Southeast Asian country to attend the graduation ceremony of his wife Anna Lezhneva aka Anna Konidela.

As per reports, Anna was awarded a Master of Arts degree by the renowned National University of Singapore. Pawan Kalyan was seen among the attendees at the graduation ceremony.

Chief in Singapore 😍❤️‍🔥 Attending Anna ma’am’s Graduation ceremony at the National University of Singapore. Congratulations #Anna ma’am 👏🏻#PawanKalyan 🤗 pic.twitter.com/BeY5yKaE9m — Lord Shiv🥛 (@lordshivom) July 20, 2024

It is reported that Anna owns hotel chains in Singapore and some assets in both Russia and Singapore. A few years ago, reports emerged that she had moved to Singapore along with her kids. She is Pawan Kalyan's third wife. The couple has a son Mark Shankar Pawanovich and she also has a daughter named Polena Anjana Pawanova from her first marriage.

Pawan first met Anna Lezheneva while working together in the film 'Teen Maar' in 2011. At that time, he was going through the divorce process with his second wife and co-actor Renu Desai with whom he has a son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya.

