Don’t have to explain act of sex to my children: Sushmita Sen

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen, who was last seen in the 3rd season of the streaming series ‘Aarya’, has shared that she didn’t have to explain the act of sex to her children as a part of sex education.

Sushmita recently appeared on actress Rhea Chakraborty’s ‘Chapter 2 Podcast’, and discussed aspects of her life.

The ‘Aarya’ star shared that the conversation she had with her girls about sex was very different from what the actress had with her mom. The conversation that Sushmita had with her mother was not very intimate, unlike the one she had with her daughters.

She told Rhea, “The act of sex, I didn’t have to explain (to my daughters). They’re already PhDs (sic), all of them are. My younger one is into biology. So, she will get into terminologies, and I’m like, Okay, can we please keep it very generic? We don’t have to discuss the technicalities of it.”

She went on to say that the only thing that she has repeatedly spoken to them about is, if somebody told them, “It’s the right time or this is not the right thing,” she was not interested in discussing that with her daughter because that’s between them and their friends.

“You figure that out, equate sex with respect in your life,” the actress shared.

“You can explore yourself and your desires, there’s no problem with that. But, in the end, it should not make you feel bad because that’s important. And, don’t do it out of peer pressure. You have to do it because you want that,” she added.

