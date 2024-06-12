Naidu, Nara Lokesh leave Jr NTR out!

For the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Andhra Pradesh, Chiranjeevi is the state guest. His wife Surekha and his daughter Sreeja will also be present. Ram Charan and his wife Upasana have also been invited.

However, Jr NTR has been left out. He is a Nandamuri family member and a prominent actor belonging to the Telugu film industry. The TDP has previously used his services in the run-up to the 2009 Assembly elections of then-united Andhra Pradesh.

Tarak has been given the clear message that he won't be accepted by the father-son duo. Chandrababu Naidu and Nara Lokesh have always tried their best to maintain a distance from him so that he doesn't gain any greater prominence in the eyes of the public. He has never been allowed to rub shoulders with them in public.

Tarak's fans and sympathizers are going to remember this. More than 15 years after Tarak passionately canvassed for the TDP, Naidu doesn't want to afford him even tokenism. How bad!