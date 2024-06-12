Terrorist & CRPF trooper killed, six injured in two encounters in Jammu (Ld)

Jammu, June 12 (IANS) One terrorist and a CRPF trooper were killed while five soldiers and an SPO were injured on Wednesday in two encounters in J&K’s Jammu division.

Officials said that one terrorist was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with the security forces in Seda Sohal village of Hiranagar area of Kathua district.

“CRPF trooper identified as constable Kabir Dass of 121 battalions of CRPF, who was injured in yesterday’s encounter with the terrorists in Seda Sohal village, has succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital today," said officials.

“Searches are going on in Seda Sohal village to trace the other terrorist. Terrorists had entered the village yesterday demanding water and a vehicle from the villagers. After receiving the information police cordoned off the village and engaged the terrorists in sustained gunfire. One terrorist was killed yesterday and the other is being traced during searches. One civilian also suffered a gunshot injury in terrorist firing in the village”, officials said.

In another encounter, terrorists fired at a joint ‘Naka’ (Checkpost) of the Army and police in the Chattargalla area of Doda district around 1.45 a.m. Wednesday.

In the initial firing by the terrorists, five Army soldiers and one SPO of police were injured. The terrorists were engaged in sustained firing by the security forces.

Officials said firing exchanges have stopped in the area and searches are now underway there.

After the Reasi terrorist attack, which took place on Sunday, the other two terrorist attacks have taken place during the last three days in the Jammu division.

