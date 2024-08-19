Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart, Thangalaan Disasters, Stree 2 Blockbuster

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar's Mr Bachchan turned out to be a huge debacle. The film received negative reviews upon its premieres in the United States and also domestically. With critical reviews from fans as well as critics, the film failed to rake in moolah at the box office.

In the United States, Mr Bachchan grossed only USD 105,000 over its first weekend, a figure significantly lower than anticipated. This lackluster performance is especially stark when compared to Ravi Teja's previous film, "Eagle," which earned USD 231,000 during its opening weekend. EVen Eagle turned out to be a dud at the Box Office.

The other Independence Day release is Puri Jagannadh and Ram's Double iSmart. In the US, Double iSmart made just USD 139,000 in the first weekend, thus pouring cold water on the hopes of Puri's comeback. Puri's previous films Liger which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in the lead roles made USD 500,000 on the opening day. Puri and Ram's iSmart Shankar clicked domestically, whereas failed to appeal to US audiences. Now, Double iSmart too did not resonate with the US audiences.

The trend of underperformance was not limited to Telugu films. The Tamil film starring Chiyaan Vikram, Thangalaan, also struggled in the U.S., grossing just USD 175,000 over its first weekend.

In stark contrast, the Bollywood film Stree 2 emerged as the weekend's biggest success, grossing an impressive USD 1.9 million. This highlights the challenges faced by regional films in the US market, where only a few manage to break through and achieve substantial success.