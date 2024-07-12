Know Indian 2's IMDb Rating

Kamal Haasan's highly anticipated movie, Indian 2, hits theaters today. The film has received mixed reviews from critics. Numerous memes about Indian 2 are circulating on social media.

The film holds a 7.5 rating out of 10 on IMDb, an online movie and TV show database.

Netizens are trolling Director Shankar for what they perceive as a lack of attention to Kamal Haasan's makeup, which they say appears poor on the big screen.

In addition to Kamal Haasan, the film stars Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Samuthirakani, and Priya Bhavani Shankar. The film is produced by Lyca Productions.