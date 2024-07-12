Kalki 2898 AD Joins the Rs 1000 Crore Club

Rebel Star Prabhas's sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, continues its dominance at the box office. Two weeks after its release, Kalki has crossed the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark, becoming the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Kalki is now set to surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 1,050 crore) and Jawan (Rs 1,150 crore) at the domestic box office. Additionally, the film has grossed a staggering $17 million in North America, making it the second-highest-grossing South Indian movie in that territory.

In just 15 days, Kalki has cemented its status as a blockbuster. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Amitabh Bachchan aka Big B.