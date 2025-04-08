Isha Malviya talks about what ‘fashion’ has taught her

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Popular television actress Isha Malviya shared that her style started to evolve from the moment she stepped into the industry and that fashion has taught her not just about clothing, but also about carrying confidence.

Talking about how her fashion has evolved, Isha, who made her acting debut in the 2021 television series "Udaariyaan," told IANS: “My style began to evolve from the moment I entered the industry, and the journey has been incredible.”

She added: “Fashion has taught me so much—not just about clothing, but also about carrying confidence, embracing my personality, owning who I am, and so much more.”

Isha has always made it clear that while she appreciates classics in fashion, the actress loves following trends.

“At the end of the day, you need to have that spark and spunk to evolve with the times. Girls like me and there are many of us out there who enjoy changing our outfits and style to match what’s trending. I’m definitely one of those girls.”

How does she balance comfort and glam?

“If you want to stand out from the crowd—and people have chosen you, they love you, and have given you a public platform—you can't just be roaming around in nightwear. Of course, you have your own space to be in your comfort zone when you're at home, and you can wear whatever you like.”

But in her case, when she steps out of the house, Isha feels “the need to look perfect.”

“I want to look presentable, well put-together, and decked up. There are definitely times when the outfits I wear aren't the most comfortable, but they look beautiful and make me feel confident,” she added.

“So yes, I often choose those outfits where I might not feel super comfortable, but I know I look good in them. It’s part of my work, and I don’t mind wearing something uncomfortable for 4 to 5 hours that’s manageable for me.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.