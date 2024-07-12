Paris Olympics: 'I don’t want to just participate, I can win medal', says Avinash Sable

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Avinash Sable, who recently shattered the national record in the 3000m steeplechase for the tenth time with an impressive eight minutes and 9.91 seconds at the Diamond League Paris, has set his sights on an elusive Olympic medal in Paris.

Sable is not leaving any stone unturned to accomplish his goal. He is focused on his training regimen and remains committed to his goal of returning home with a medal.

"I used to think Olympic medalists had a unique and difficult approach to training, but my experiences over the past two years have boosted my confidence. I don’t want to just participate; I believe I can win a medal," Sable told on JioCinema's 'The Dreamers'. "I am working hard with my eyes set on that goal. If everything falls into place and I win a medal, it will be dedicated to our country."

Reflecting on his early days, the 2022 Asian Games gold medallist credits his inspiration to legendary Indian athletes Milkha Singh, Sriram Singh, and PT Usha. "Their performances at the world level have deeply inspired me. If my role models can excel globally, so can I. I've been taught to focus on my own progress rather than others. My competition is with my timing," he shared.

Sable's entry into the world of sports began with his service in the Indian Army, where he initially competed as a cross-country runner before transitioning to steeplechase under the guidance of his coach, Amrish Kumar. “The rigorous training in the army has made me stronger, both physically and mentally," he noted.

Since breaking the national record for the first time in 2018, Sable has continuously pushed his limits, setting new records. “My goal has always been self-improvement rather than focusing on the competition. This mindset has allowed me to break the national record ten times," Sable proudly noted.

Sable also reflected on his silver medal performance at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, which bolstered his confidence to compete at the highest levels. "My aim at the Commonwealth Games was to compete against the Kenyan athletes. Finishing second by a fraction of a second gave me the confidence that we can compete against the best in the world."

Sable, who clinched gold at the 2022 Asian Games and silver at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will be competing in the 3000m men's steeplechase event at Paris 2024.

