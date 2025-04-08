Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: This year’s goal is to hit 100 kg deadlift, body weight squats

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has taken her fitness game a little too seriously as she has resumed her rigorous workout regime with a renewed focus which she originally took up during the prep of the reality competition program. She said that this year her goal is to hit 100 kg deadlift, body weight squats.

Nimrit is going back to the intense training she took up during and before the filming of the show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, including kickboxing, agility, strength and an intermediate level of MMA.

Speaking about her mindset for the coming year, Nimrit shares, "Fitness, for me, has always been about challenging myself. Khatron Ke Khiladi pushed me to break my own boundaries, and I want to carry that spirit forward.”

The actress said that in 2025, she is setting the bar even higher and taking on “newer fitness challenges”.

“This year’s goal is to hit 100Kg Deadlift & Bodyweight Squats for me. I have also incorporated Pilates in my routine now. The journey never stops—it only evolves, and I can’t wait to see where it takes me next.”

She added: “The fitness regime I followed for KKK was intense and I’m using that knowledge to reconnect to a disciplined approach. I want to go back to this regime and excel further at that”.

On the acting front, Nimrit will be seen in ‘Shaunki Sardar” starring Guru Randhawa. On March 10, Guru unveiled the teaser of his upcoming movie.

The film also stars Babbu Maan and Guggu Gill. The teaser promised an energetic, high-octane action and a full-on drama movie with Guru in the lead. It offered a glimpse into Guru’s action-packed sequences, including hand-to-hand combat and chases. His commanding presence at the backdrop of Punjabi’s rugged energy makes ‘Shaunki Sardar’ a film to look forward to.

Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, 'Shaunki Sardar' is produced by Ishaan Kapoor, Shah Jandiali, and Dharminder Bataouli. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on May 16, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.