Kannada blockbuster 'Shakhahaari' Trends On OTT

Producer Balu Charan, under the banner of Hanuman Productions, has acquired the Telugu dubbing rights of 'Shakhahaari', a Kannada blockbuster. Great care was taken in the dubbing process to ensure it aligns closely with Telugu nativity. The hero's character was dubbed by Goparaju Ramana, who is familiar to the Telugu audience for playing Anand Devarakonda's father in 'Middle Class Melodies'. Thanks to the dubbing, 'Shakhahaari' sounds like a straight Telugu movie. It is streaming exclusively on Aha.

Directed by Sandeep Sunkad, the film stars Rangayana Raghu in the lead role and is a murder mystery. Other important roles are played by Gopalkrishna Deshpande, Vinay Uj, Nidhi Hegde, and Harini Srikanth. The background music, composed by Mayur Ambekallu, was instrumental in the film's success.

For those who love crime thrillers, 'Shakhahaari' will be a very satisfying watch. The director has skillfully incorporated suspense elements throughout, making every scene thrilling. Hanuman Productions, under the guidance of producer Balu Charan, is known for offering quality films to the Telugu audience. This film is one of the many great movies presented under their banner. The Telugu version is available for streaming on Aha.