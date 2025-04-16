Ed Sheeran sings 'Azizam' from the rooftops of old Delhi

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Kicking off his India tour at the start of the year, Ed Sheeran brought a slice of musical magic to Old Delhi by performing his latest track “Azizam” from a sunlit rooftop.

With the city’s vibrant skyline, winter afternoon vibes, and kites soaring in the background, Ed delivered a soulful live rendition using his iconic loop pedal setup—layering guitar, piano, and vocals with effortless charm.

The track is part of his upcoming album "Play", which also features an exciting collaboration with Indian music legend Arijit Singh.

“I loved learning Azizam on the loop pedal. My mind goes into full jigsaw puzzle mode trying to figure out which pieces fit where—it’s like mental acrobatics,” Ed shared.

His rooftop performance is more than just a song—it's a beautiful tribute to India, culture, and connection.

As the official music video of “Azizam” is set to be out on Thursday, Ed dropped some BTS photos and videos on his IG.

Sharing his dumpington from the making of the track, he wrote in the caption, "1.⁠ ⁠learning the Persian snap, then having a crowd surf at the end

2.⁠ ⁠⁠@ilya_music on facetime teaching me how to pronounce everything correctly for the Persian version of the song

3.⁠ ⁠⁠me with the legendary @saman_kesh, director of the video, who really brought me into the world of the Persian wedding

4.⁠ ⁠⁠me, @saman_kesh and @ilya_music talking about how the concept of the video came about

5.⁠ ⁠⁠me in a giant bowl of Tahdig

6.⁠ ⁠⁠me in the kitchen after having a taste of every Persian dish at the wedding

7.⁠ ⁠⁠did a quick acoustic video in the party room

8.⁠ ⁠⁠heres my body double, he didnt say much

9.⁠ ⁠⁠clapperz

10.⁠ ⁠⁠start of the video landing in the wedding scene, not sure where i am

11.⁠ ⁠⁠saman getting ready to shoot

12.⁠ ⁠⁠i grew up going to Irish weddings, it was a very different experience shooting a Persian wedding for this video but both cultures feel so joyous in a wedding scenario

13.⁠ ⁠⁠and thats a wrap. video comes out thursday, remix out friday, cant wait."

