Gurugram Traffic Police issues fine of Rs 5.19 crores for wrong-side driving

Gurugram, April 16 (IANS) In a major action against wrong-side driving, the Gurugram Traffic Police have issued 61,602 challans worth Rs 5.19 crores against traffic violators from March 1 to March 31, police said on Wednesday.

The traffic police officials said that they took effective action against those driving on the wrong side.

“To ensure traffic norms, the Gurugram Traffic Police took effective action and fined 61,602 drivers who violated lane driving, which mainly includes National Highway-48, National Highway service lanes, Gurugram-Faridabad Road and Gurugram-Sohna Road,” said Virender Vij, DCP (Traffic).

An official said that the Gurugram Traffic Police issued challans against 80 bike riders worth Rs 80 lakh for ‘modified silencer’, mostly by Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles and pressure horns, in the previous month from March 1 to March 31.

He said that ‘Silencer Blast’, technically an offence called ‘Silencer making noise’ under Sections 120 of Central Motor Vehicle Rules and 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act, is usually performed by switching the engine off and suddenly on again when the motorcycle is at a high speed.

“A sound like that of a firecracker is produced. It is usually done in very heavy-engine motorcycles like the Bullet. The objective of the Gurugram Police is to make the city roads safe. Most of the road accidents on the road are also caused by not driving in one's lane, wrong-side driving, and suddenly changing lanes. In which there is a danger to life,” he said.

He added that in view of this, strict action is taken against those who violate the rules by fining them.

Traffic Police Gurugram appeals to all the residents of the district to do lane driving only and follow traffic rules.

The police said such challan campaigns by the Traffic Police Gurugram will continue in future as well.

