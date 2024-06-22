Kalki 2898 AD star cast remuneration: How much Prabhas charged for his role?

Kalki 2898 AD remuneration: Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is less than a week away from its global release. The makers of the sci-fi thriller have released two trailers and the fans' craziness has only intensified. The netizens are complaining that the team behind the making of the upcoming movie have done too little to promote the film. Nonetheless, the advanced booking statistics indicate that Nag Ashwin’s futuristic mythological sci-fi film is all set to take the box office by storm.

The dystopian film is considered to be the most expensive film as it was made with a massive budget of nearly Rs 600 crores. Amid all the hype and furore over the dystopian film, let’s take a look at the remuneration of the cast. It seems the majority of the chunk of budget has been taken by the lead actors of the film.

As per the reports, the Adipurush star has taken Rs 150 crore as his remuneration. Amitabh Bachchan, who is essaying the role of Ashwatthama and Kamal Haasan, who is playing villain role Kali in Kalki 2898 AD, were given Rs 20 crore each, while the budget for the remaining casts covered Rs 60 crore budget.

This shows the makers have spent almost Rs 250 crore of the entire budget to pay for the remuneration of the cast. While the box office has not seen major sparks after the Sankranti’s big ticket releases, it remains to be seen if Kalki would reverse the BO fortunes.

