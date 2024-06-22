Prabhas jets off to this country ahead of Kalki 2898 AD release

Kalki 2898 AD update: As the buzz around Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD is reaching the peak, the makers of the sci-fi thriller released the second trailer on Friday. The new trailer revealed how Amitabh Bachchan, who is essaying the role of Ashwatthama, protects Deepika Padukone’s character’s unborn child in the movie.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD held a grand promotional event in Mumbai. The Telugu fans are disappointed as no such event was planned in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. As the countdown for the film’s global release has begun, it is unlikely any event will take place in the Telugu states.

As the fans are booking the tickets for the upcoming movie, it is reliably learnt that Prabhas has gone abroad for vacation. It seems the pan-India actor follows a certain tradition of holidaying in a foreign country ahead of his films releases. We heard a similar update ahead of the release of his previous movie ‘Salaar’, The actor had spent some time in Italy. Now, the talk in town is Prabhas is headed to a European country.

‘Kalki 2898 AD' is produced on a massive budget of Rs 600 crore. The sci-fi movie boasts of an ensemble cast which includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sci-fi film is gearing for its theatrical release on June 27, 2024.



