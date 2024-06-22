Two booked for 'blackmailing' Prajwal's brother Suraj over 'false' sexual abuse charge (LD)

Bengaluru, June 22 (IANS) The Karnataka Police have filed an FIR against two persons for "blackmailing" Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna by threatening him with a "false" case of sexual assault.

Suraj Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and younger brother of Prajwal Revanna, the prime accused in the sex video scandal.

Suraj Revanna's aide Shivakumar H. L. has filed a case against a JD(S) activist, who alleged that Suraj Revanna abused him sexually, and his kin at the Holenarasipura police station.

The complainant said the accused had gone to the Suraj Revanna's farmhouse on June 16 to request a job. As the accused did not get a job, he asked Suraj Revanna to give Rs 5 crore to him failing which he would file a sexual abuse case against the leader.

The complainant claimed that the accused later reduced the "extortion" amount to Rs 2.5 crore.

The police have registered a case under IPC Sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (criminal act by several persons).

However, the accused, talking to mediapersons, said: "Suraj Revanna was impressed with me as I had organised a programme in my village. We shared the mobile numbers and after that, Suraj messaged me for a meeting. I was asked to meet him at his farmhouse, where I was sexually abused."

