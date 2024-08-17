Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date Fixed: Feast To Prabhas, Deepika Fans

The blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Hassan, was released on June 27. Even after two months, it continues to do well in theaters. Fans have eagerly awaited news of its OTT release.

The latest news is that the movie is likely to be released on Amazon Prime on August 22 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Amazon Prime has made an official announcement on the same.

Made with over 400 crore budget, Kalki 2898 AD grosssed Rs 1100 crore world-wide and stood as a blockbuster.

The Hindi version is expected to stream on Netflix the same day. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has drawn a large audience across the country during its successful theatrical run. Recently Nag Ashwin was spotted celebrating Kalki 2898 AD 50 days in theatre where he was seen jumping with joy.