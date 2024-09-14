Watch: NTR's Video Call to Die Hard Fan Battling Cancer

NTR's much-anticipated film "Devara" is set to hit theaters in just two weeks, and the promotional activities are in full swing. Amidst this, a video call between NTR and a young fan from Andhra Pradesh named Kaushik (19) has gone viral, touching the hearts of many.

Kaushik, who is battling bone cancer, expressed his dying wish to see the movie "Devara" before he passes away. This emotional plea reached NTR, who immediately made time to speak with the young fan over a video call.

Kaushik, currently in a critical condition, had asked doctors to help him live until the release of "Devara." His parents, deeply moved by their son's last wish, held a media conference in Tirupati to share his story and the gravity of his situation.

Kaushik's mother, in tears, shared, "My son has been a huge fan of NTR since childhood. Despite his battle with bone cancer, all he wants is to watch 'Devara.' He has begged the doctors to help him survive until September 27, just to see the film."

When NTR heard about Kaushik's condition and his wish, he personally reached out via video call. The heartfelt conversation between the two has now gone viral. During the call, NTR warmly said, "You look great when you smile," to which an emotional Kaushik replied, "I never imagined I would see you like this."

NTR, moved by Kaushik’s bravery, encouraged him to stay strong, saying, "You're a fighter. I want you to beat cancer and watch 'Devara.' More than anything, I wish for your health to improve." When Kaushik expressed his desire to meet NTR in person, the actor promised, "We will definitely meet."

This touching gesture by NTR has resonated with fans and the public alike, showcasing the actor’s compassion and connection with his fans.