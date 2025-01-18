Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram Pay Tributes at NTR Ghat on the 29th Death Anniversary of Sr NTR

On the occasion of the 29th death anniversary of the legendary actor and statesman Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (Senior NTR), his grandsons Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram paid their respects at the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad. Remembering their grandfather's unparalleled contributions to Telugu cinema and his enduring legacy as a leader, the duo expressed their reverence for his services.

Fans of Senior NTR also gathered to pay homage. A mega blood donation camp is being organized today at the NTR Trust Bhavan, while Balakrishna is set to offer his respects at the Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital, where he will remember his father.

Tarak's Commitment to Ensuring Proper Arrangements

About six years ago, during Senior NTR’s 97th birth anniversary celebrations, several dignitaries, party workers, and fans visited the NTR Ghat. However, Jr NTR and Kalyan Ram were dismayed to find the grave unadorned with flowers, a sight that deeply upset Tarak (Jr NTR). Without delay, they arranged for flowers and, with the help of fans, transformed the site into a vibrant and respectful memorial within minutes.

Jr NTR Takes Charge of Commemorative Events

Following this incident, Jr NTR assured the media that he would personally oversee the arrangements for his grandfather’s birth and death anniversaries. True to his word, since that day, he has been actively involved in decorating NTR’s grave with flowers during such occasions. Last year, Jr NTR himself supervised the floral arrangements at the memorial.

Tensions at NTR Ghat

During a previous tribute event, some tensions arose when Balakrishna arrived to pay his respects. Noticing an abundance of Jr NTR's flex banners, Balakrishna instructed his supporters to remove them, leading to a brief period of unrest. Jr NTR’s fans later replaced the removed banners with new cutouts and performed a ritual with milk as a gesture of devotion.

