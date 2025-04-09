Akali Dal leader seeks NIA probe into grenade blast at BJP leader's house

Chandigarh, April 9 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday slammed the AAP government over “deteriorating” law and order in Punjab, seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the grenade blast at the residence of BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia in Jalandhar city.

Talking to the media in Jalandhar after visiting the house of Kalia, former minister and ex-Punjab BJP President’s house, Majithia questioned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over his “silence” on the grenade blast and other terror incidents. “Bhagwant Mann is the home minister and he has not made any statement yet,” said Majithia.

He said 17 explosion incidents have taken place in the past few months. “Has anybody heard about so many such incidents taking place in any state in the country?” he asked, while questioning the government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

There have been several incidents of explosions, targeting police posts in Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the past four to five months, but this was the first such incident when the house of a prominent politician was targeted.

Last month, a blast occurred outside a temple in Amritsar. Regarding AAP blaming gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan's spy agency ISI for the blast in Kalia’s residence, Majithia said, “It is a cover-up. BJP leader Kalia is a big name. If his house is under attack, then you can well imagine what is the law and order in the state.” “To mislead people, the ISI and Bishnoi have been blamed for this blast incident... This is misleading information only to mislead the public," he added.

Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have cracked the hand-grenade attack at the BJP leader's house that was masterminded by Pakistan's ISI-backed terror module with the arrest of two accused in less than 12 hours, said Special Director General of Police (Special DGP-Law and Order) Arpit Shukla.

“Preliminary investigations have revealed a larger conspiracy orchestrated by Pakistan's ISI to disrupt communal harmony in Punjab. The plot was masterminded by Zeeshan Akhtar, a close associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Pakistan-based ISI-sponsored gangster Shahzad Bhatti,” he said, while not ruling out the possible links of the accused with Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) mastermind Harwinder Singh, alias Rinda, and gangster Happy Passia.

BJP National General Secretary, Tarun Chugh, said the Bhagwant Mann government has completely failed to check subversive and disruptive forces, which have ushered in a “grenade culture” in Punjab. Coming down heavily on the AAP government, Chugh said it reflected a complete failure of Chief Minister Mann, who is also the Home Minister, to check foreign-based anti-national forces. He said, “It is time Mann resigns as Chief Minister for his failure to check grenade attacks in the state.”

“Law and order in the state has completely collapsed as the grenade attack took place on a senior BJP leader’s house,” Chugh said in a statement on Tuesday.

