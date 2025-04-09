Even if Spurs win the Europa League, I am gone anyway, says Postecoglou about recent criticism

London, April 8 (IANS) With Tottenham Hotspur struggling to get out of the blocks and the club slipping to the 14th spot in the Premier League table, Head coach Ange Postecoglou claimed that the sentiments of the fans are that he should be sacked even if he manages to lead the side to a triumph in the Europa League.

The Aussie head coach has been under immense pressure this season after his side suffered a number of injuries, which led to a heavy downfall in their domestic charge.

A number of analysts and fans have called for Postecoglou’s tenure to end, and as it seems, the head coach is also prepared for said outcome.

"I came to this club with a clear purpose of rejuvenating a squad that was coming to the end of a cycle. Whatever noise there is, now or in the future, that shouldn't diminish that desire. Everything in my professional life has come through a struggle.

"Hopefully, we have worked our way into a position where we can make an impact during what has been a disappointing season for us. I just think there's a real determination to take this opportunity.

"I just think you can't win the argument of convincing people. Even if we win [the Europa League], I am gone anyway. That's just the general sentiment of the people. If you try to use that as a motivation, you are not going to win anyway. It's got to be something more in it for us. For us, what's most important is that we have been through a tough time, but we are still in a position to make an impact," said Postecoglou in the pre-game conference.

Spurs will be taking on Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarterfinal first leg of the Europa League, on Friday (IST), at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before travelling to Germany for the away leg at Deutsche Bank Park on April 18.

