Jr NTR Shocked by Attack on Saif Ali Khan; Prays for His Recovery

Actor Jr NTR expressed his shock and sadness after hearing about the attack on his Devara co-star, Saif Ali Khan. Saif was stabbed during a break-in at his residence in Bandra. Jr NTR took to X to say, “Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health."

Shocked and saddened to hear about the attack on Saif sir. Wishing and praying for his speedy recovery and good health. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 16, 2025

The attack occurred early in the morning when an unidentified assailant attacked Saif. He suffered multiple stab wounds, two of which were deep and one dangerously close to his spine. Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors, including Neurosurgeon Dr. Nitin Dange, are performing surgery to treat his injuries. Mumbai police are actively investigating the attack and exploring possible leads, including anyone who may have helped the burglars. Saif's condition remains critical, and updates are still awaited.

Saif Ali Khan made his Telugu debut with Jr NTR in Devara. During the trailer launch of the film in September 2024, Saif shared how Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva had watched the Vishal Bhardwaj film Omkara before approaching him for the movie. Saif said, “I am glad that Tarak ji wanted me in it and Siva sir wanted me in it. I should thank Vishal ji still.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan impressed fans with his role in Devara: Part 1, marking his Telugu debut. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, directed by Koratala Siva. Up next, Saif will be seen in Jewel Thief, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, set to release in 2025.

