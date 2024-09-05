GOAT movie: Fans go crazy as Trisha catches first day, first show in theatres

Tamil Superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s film The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT) was released in theatres on Thursday. While Vijay’s swag in the sci-fi action movie is on another level, the first day first show is hogging the limelight for this reason.

Firstly, fans are going crazy over MS Dhoni’s special appearance in Thalapathy Vijay’s film and secondly, Leo actress Trisha Krishnan watching the show in a theatre in Chennai.

We have seen how the fans reacted to Vijay Deverakonda’s cameo in Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. In this movie, India’s former skipper and cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni was shown on the field playing for an IPL team. He didn’t shoot for this particular segment. The makers have used his archival footage from the stadium in the movie.

Secondly, Trisha was mobbed by the camera when she tried to exit an elevator to watch the GOAT movie in a Chennai theatre. She was seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans and carrying a bag on her shoulder. She also did a cameo role in Vijay’s movie.

‘The Greatest Of All Time’ has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. The film is produced by Archana Kalpathi and Kalpathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed the music for the film while Siddhartha Nuni has captured the story in his lens. Venkat Raajen serves as the editor on the film.