Sharvari moves on from ‘Munjya’ to Gujiyas for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Mumbai, Sep 5 (IANS) Hollywood Actress Sharvari, whose ‘Munjya’ emerged as a breakout hit of the year, is preparing to welcome Lord Ganesha ahead of the Ganpati celebrations in the city.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a Boomerang of herself preparing gujiyas, a traditional sweet delicacy that it offered to Lord Ganesha.

Gujiya is a sweet, deep-fried pastry, and is a popular dessert in the Indian subcontinent. This delicacy is made using either semolina or all-purpose flour. It is stuffed with a mixture of milk solids and dried fruits. The dumpling is then fried in ghee to give it a crispy texture.

The maximum city of Mumbai is bracing itself for its biggest celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7. The city is known for hosting iconic Ganpati celebrations similar to Durga Pujo in Kolkata. Many members of the film fraternity flock to Ganpati pandals, particularly Lalbaugcha Raja and Andheri Cha Raja to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha during the holy period.

Meanwhile, Sharvari recently returned to her home for the Ganpati celebration after shooting for her upcoming movie ‘Alpha’ in Kashmir. She took to the Stories section of her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of her home.

‘Alpha’ is the first female-led film in the spy universe, and also stars Alia Bhatt. In the film, both Alia and Sharvari play super-agents, and it looks like Aditya Chopra is presenting them as the Alpha girls of the pack in the spy universe. ‘Alpha’ is directed by Shiv Rawail of ‘The Railway Men’ fame, and created by producer Aditya Chopra.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’, which was a sequel to the 2005 film ‘Bunty Aur Babli’, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She then essayed the role of Bela in the horror comedy ‘Munjya’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, and was also recently seen in ‘Vedaa’.

