IPL 2025: Angry CSK Fan Berates MS Dhoni, Urges Him to Retire!

It was a disappointing night of cricket at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai as CSK batsmen failed to put any effort into winning the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The team was unable to recover from the loss of half of the team for a mere 75 runs, or, more accurately, they failed to play aggressive cricket in an effort to meet the score set by RCB.

With the required run rate soaring after each over and wickets tumbling on the other side, fans were hoping to see MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order or at least coming to bat at his designated 7th position. But neither of them happened, and this led to immense disappointment for CSK fans.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has pushed himself down to position no. 9 for CSK, and when the required run rate is 38, he hits a couple of sixes to get cheers from his devoted fans in Chepauk stadium. Most of the people had already started leaving the ground after it became evident that there was no chance for Chennai to win the match.

What made things even worse for Chennai fans was to see Dhoni bat and make those runs when it was nearly irrelevant. Most on social media criticized this innings and said he should have moved up the order and gotten out for a duck. Most frustrating for Super Kings fans was seeing their "Thala" give up before coming to bat and only play to get stadium cheers.

Amid this intense criticism, one CSK fan's video is going viral on the internet. The team was criticized by the fan, who donned the renowned yellow jersey, for failing to appreciate the cost of obtaining a ticket. Everyone already knows that most CSK tickets are extremely expensive, and obtaining them on online ticketing platforms is nearly impossible.

The fan dissected exactly what went wrong with the CSK team. He complained about Deepak Hooda's and Rahul Tripathi's batting positions. At the same time, the fan also clarified that it's better if Dhoni retires this year. He also told the majority of stadium fans to stop cheering when MS hit those pointless fours and sixes.

It's high time that CSK decides to take fans seriously and step up as a team, or else MS Dhoni's final leg with the team might not end up as great as he or the management imagines it to be.