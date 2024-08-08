Derrick Abraham Starts Streaming on Aha

Aha OTT has added two more exciting thrillers to its collection. "Derrick Abraham" is an action thriller starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty. Directed by Shaji Padur, this film was a major hit at the box office.

Another thrilling addition is "Birth Mark," featuring Shabir and Mirna Menon in the lead roles. Directed by Vikram Sreedharan, the movie was released in theaters in February and received a positive response. Shabir stars as Army Lieutenant Daniel, while Myrna Menon plays his wife, Jennifer, with both delivering impressive performances. The film's music, composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar of "Sita Ramam" fame, is another highlight.

These two movies are being released on Aha by Bhavani Media. "Birthmark will be available starting August 8, and Derrick Abraham will be streaming from August 10.

"Derrick Abraham" is a gripping action thriller with a compelling story, screenplay, and performances that promise a great cinematic experience.

"Birth Mark," a thrilling drama, offers a seat-edge thrill experience.

With these two exciting movies, this weekend on Aha is set to be full of entertainment. Don't miss these must-watch thrillers!