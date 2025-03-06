Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse OTT release on March 7 on Amazon Prime Video

Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Malayalam superstar Mammootty, will release on Amazon Prime Video on March 7. Produced by Mammootty’s home banner, this film marks his first collaboration with director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

The movie created a lot of buzz before its release, as Mammootty and Menon worked together for the first time, with Mammootty playing the lead and Menon directing. The story, which Menon discovered, was pitched to Mammootty, who quickly agreed to take on the role and decided to produce the film as well.

Released in theaters on January 23, Dominic and the Ladies' Purse had a modest box office run. While it didn't perform as expected, it has now been confirmed that the film will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

The story follows Dominic, a former cop turned private detective, played by Mammootty. He is asked to find the owner of a lady's purse, but the case quickly becomes more complicated, involving missing persons and murder. The film also stars Gokul Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Sushmitha Bhat, and Meenakshi Unnikrishnan.

Although director Gautham Menon hoped the character of Dominic could evolve into a franchise, the film’s average box office performance may impact future plans for more movies in the series.