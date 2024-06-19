Crazy Deal For Jr NTR’s Devara!

Jr NTR's Devara is being made on a lavish budget. The regular shooting of the film is going at a brisk pace in Thailand. The makers are all set to shoot a song featuring the hero and Janhvi Kapoor.

According to reports, producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments acquired Devara's distribution rights for a hefty price in both Telugu States. He is receiving attractive offers from distributors across the country. He plans to sell the rights for a premium price and maximize profits from their sale, capitalizing on the enormous hype surrounding the pan-Indian movie.

Devara is slated to hit the screens on September 27, 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Srikanth and Tom Shine Chacko in key roles