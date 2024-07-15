Case Filed Against Rashmika Mandanna's Ex Boyfriend!

A case has been filed against Kannada star hero Rakshit Shetty. He has landed in trouble due to his film "Bachelor Party". Rakshit Shetty not only starred as the hero in "Bachelor Party" but also produced it through his production company, Paramva Studios. However, Naveen Kumar, a partner in MRT Music, has filed a complaint against Rakshit Shetty. The complainant alleges that Rakshit Shetty used their songs in "Bachelor Party" without obtaining copyright permissions. They specifically mentioned that songs from the films "Nyaay Ellide" and "Omme Ninnu" were copied in "Bachelor Party."

Rakshit Shetty has not yet responded to this controversy. Released in January this year, "Bachelor Party" received positive reviews. The film features stars like Diganth, Achyuth Kumar, and Yogesh, and was directed by Abhijit Mahesh. Currently, the movie is streaming on Amazon Prime.

Known for his closer connection to Telugu audiences through films like "Sapta Sagarada Dati Side-A" and "Side-B," Rakshit Shetty is reportedly in discussions with his team and the music company regarding this copyright issue.