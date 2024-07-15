Revanth Reddy govt gears up to release job calendar soon

Hyderabad: Cornered by the opposition BRS over filling the vacant positions in the government departments, chief minister Revanth Reddy announced that the administration will soon come up with an annual job calendar.

After holding a meeting with the party leaders, the chief minister said the state government will unveil the job calendar after discussing it in the upcoming assembly budget session.

“Keeping our promise to the unemployed youth, our government has offered 28,942 jobs so far to the unemployed youth. The Telangana Public Service Commission will fill up the vacancies for Group I,II and III services soon. The government will release a job calendar keeping in view of the schedule of competitive examinations held by the Central government recruitment agency and other boards,” CM Revanth Reddy said.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to fill in vacancies. He said some people are trying to instigate the unemployed youth for their vested interests. The recruitment cannot act as per the whims of the people who are conspiring to stop the recruitment and also playing with the future of the job aspirants. The public service commission cannot change rules during exams as it will lead to legal issues, he said.

Revanth Reddy further highlighted a demand from certain quarters for increasing the candidates ratio for Group 1 Mains exam to be held in October from 1:50 to 1:100. He said the notification prescribes 1:50 ratio to be followed while allowing the qualified candidates in Mains examination as any increase in the existing ratio will lead to legal problems. He reminded that the Group 1 services examination conducted by the previous government in 2022 was postponed twice following the paper leakage. After the formation of Congress government, the petition in the Supreme Court was withdrawn, the old notification was cancelled and a new notification was issued increasing the number of vacant posts, he added.

The chief minister informed that the issue of increase in posts in Group 1 and Group 2 was also discussed in the meeting. He said the TGPSC officials apprised him that the demand for increasing the number of posts is not feasible as the examinations are ongoing and any changes will be considered as a violation of the notification.

