Bigg Boss Season 8 Telugu Promo: Manikanta playing victim card?

"Tempers Flare in Bigg Boss House, Nominations and Emotional Outbursts

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu was filled with drama and tension as contestants clashed over cooking duties and nominations. Kirak Sita nominated Bebakka, sparking a heated argument over the night's curries. Meanwhile, Sonia nominated Vishnupriya, and Abhay Naveen targeted Naga Manikantha, who also faced nomination from Prerna.

The situation escalated when Prerna defended her seriousness, and Manikantha threatened to leave the house if deemed unfit. Vishnupriya was shocked by Manikantha's nomination, feeling betrayed by his sudden change in behavior.

Shekhar Bhasha called out Manikantha for politicizing everything, leaving him speechless. However, Manikantha soon became emotional, revealing his difficult past, including the loss of his parents. Yashmi and Prerna were moved to tears by his story.

The promo suggests that Manikantha will be the focus of attention on Wednesday's episode, with contestants targeting him and him playing the sympathy card. But what really happened? Tune in to the full episode to find out."

