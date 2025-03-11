Sana Makbul Has Auto Immune Disease Like Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sana Makbul, who recently won Bigg Boss OTT 3, has opened up about her ongoing battle with autoimmune liver disease. The actress revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition in 2020, which she described as similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s myositis, a chronic muscle-related disorder.

Sana Makbul’s Revelation on Health Struggles

In a candid conversation on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast, Sana spoke about her health condition and how it has impacted her life. She shared, “I recently turned vegan due to health reasons. Not many people know, but I have autoimmune hepatitis, a liver disease diagnosed in 2020. It doesn’t show specific symptoms, but my body’s immune system mistakenly attacks my liver cells.”

She further explained that autoimmune diseases can affect different organs in different people. “For some, it leads to lupus affecting kidneys, or arthritis. In Samantha’s case, it’s myositis, a muscle disorder. For me, it’s my liver,” she added.

Managing the Condition

Despite facing several challenges, Sana remains resilient. She admitted that managing the condition has been tough, stating, “I have to take steroids, suppressants, and other medications. Autoimmune liver disease is tricky, and my health keeps fluctuating. I don’t know if this condition can be completely cured.”

She also expressed concerns about misinformation regarding such illnesses on social media, saying, “There’s a lot of misleading information online. Social media plays with your mind, and I do have my bad days.”

Sana Makbul’s Personal Life

On the personal front, Sana is currently dating Srikanth Bureddi. During her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3, she formed strong friendships with fellow contestants Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, and Vishal Pandey.