Here's when Nicole Kidman plans to take a break from work

Los Angeles, March 11 (IANS) Oscar winning-actress Nicole Kidman, who has had a busy schedule in 2024 with projects such as 'Babygirl', 'A Family Affair' and 'Spellbound', is planning to take some time off this year.

The 57-year-old actress, who stars alongside Gael García Bernal, Matthew Macfadyen, and Jude Hill in 'Holland', a mystery thriller film, told The Hollywood Reporter: “(2025 is) actually not as crazy.

"I was much more out there last year; this year I have 'Holland', I have 'Nine Perfect Strangers', and then I’m off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

The acclaimed actress also served as a producer on 'Holland', and director Mimi Cave has observed that Kidman was "a real champion of the script and a champion of me".

The filmmaker added: "She really believes in directors, so once it’s in my hands or any director’s hands, she lets you go."

“Holland” tells the story of a teacher in a Midwestern town who suspects her husband of living a double life. Matthew Macfadyen has shared that he relished starring in the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 50-year-old actor said: "I thought it was tonally really fascinating and stylised and stylish and fun. I’d seen Mimi’s first film and was so impressed with it and thought I just wanted to be part of it."

Meanwhile, Nicole previously said that she's been happy to take "bold risks" in her career.

Asked if Hollywood has become more open to risks, Kidman told Vanity Fair's 2025 Hollywood Issue: "I suppose I don’t think of that. I just go, 'This is the road I’m on, and whatever happens happens'.

"If it’s seen as a risk, I’ll take these risks. And if they’re bold risks, then I’ll take those risks, but I’m not going to hang too much on that because fear can set in. That’s very, very destructive to the expression and the desire."

