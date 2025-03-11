Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024

Bengaluru, March 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H.D. Kumaraswamy, on Tuesday came down heavily on the passing of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill by the Karnataka government, claiming that the Congress divide an undivided India then and is dividing Bengaluru city now.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Minister Kumaraswamy claimed, “The Congress is unmatched when it comes to dividing and breaking things! For 75 years, it has been doing this and continues to do so. The Congress' policy itself is Divide and Rule.”

Kumaraswamy underlined “Then: It divided an undivided India! Now: It is dividing Bengaluru city!!”

“The only intention is to completely destroy the legacy of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru city. Greater Bengaluru is just a name. The real intention is only to loot,” Kumaraswamy attacked Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar without naming him.

This is not decentralisation of power and development. It is decentralisation of loot, Kumaraswamy alleged.

“Looters like Muhammad Ghazni and Muhammad Ghori plundered a prosperous India. Now, a new Ghazni or Ghori has emerged in Bengaluru, looking for seven ways to loot!!” Kumaraswamy said.

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024, which aims to decentralise governance of Bengaluru city by forming multiple corporations, was passed in the Legislative Assembly on Monday amidst a walk out by the Opposition.

“Bengaluru in its current form is difficult to govern, even the Opposition members admit it. The city has grown way beyond the boundaries set up by its founder Kempe Gowda and it can’t be reversed," stated Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister.

“We are trying to give a new direction to Bengaluru. We intend to make Bengaluru a global city with this new law. It is a sacred Bill. With the city growing rapidly, it is difficult for one commissioner and one chief engineer to run the city. Keeping in mind the future needs, we are forming seven corporations,” he stated.

“We are not trying to break Bengaluru, but we are trying to strengthen it instead. We are trying to uphold the reputation of the city. Bengaluru is a global city which attracts people from all over the world,” he said.

“Bengaluru district was earlier divided into three districts. Udupi was carved out of Dakshina Kannada. Gadag and Haveri districts were formed. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is being divided with the intention of improving governance.

“Some are of the opinion that grants may become an issue with this decentralisation. As per the 75th Amendment, we can’t transfer the local body funds to something else. The Bill also provides for the government to help out financially weaker local bodies,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.