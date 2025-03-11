Shubman Gill Rumored to Be Dating TV Actress Avneet Kaur?

Cricket is a widespread topic of everyday discussion in this country. With India winning the Champions Trophy in an emphatic fashion, fans have made the win the topic of their discussion and it has been going on ever since. While the cricketing stats usually take centerstage, fans also would like to banter about players' personal lives, especially the ones who are single and yet to be in a committed relationship.

One such player who is always at the top of the rumor mill with his dating history is Shubman Gill. The youngster, who is nicknamed the Prince of Indian cricket, will most likely lead the Indian cricket team to ODI glory once Virat and Rohit retire. He also contributed to India's wins at the Champions Trophy and has become a vital part of the team composition.

However, Gill also made it to the headlines multiple times because of who he was allegedly dating. There were widespread rumors about Gill being in a relationship with Bollywood actress, Sara Ali Khan. The handsome Indian batsman was also linked with Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sarah. Now, after the Champions Trophy, speculations are rife about Shubman Gill being in a relationship with TV actress Avneet Kaur.

Avneet's presence in Dubai during the Champions Trophy was the main reason for this. The television actress made her presence felt during India's semi-final match against Australia and cheered for team India. She even posted photos of her presence in the stadium, which made fans wonder about her rumored equation with Shubman Gill.

Soon, Avneet's photo wishing Gill on his birthday went insanely viral on social media and since then, their relationship rumors have been going strong. Coming to the Champions Trophy, Gill will come back home and rest for a while before heading to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where he will captain Gujarat Titans.

Avneet, on the other hand, got the biggest break of her life as she is all set to star in Tom Cruise's big-budgeted action entertainer "Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning-1". Post-production of the film is happening at a brisk pace and it will hit the screens later this year.