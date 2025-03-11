Subhash Ghai posts old picture with late Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim from ‘Karz’ shoot

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has shared an old monochrome picture featuring late Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim from the shoot of their 1980 film “Karz” and said “can’t believe it.”

Taking to Instagram, Subhash dropped the picture, where the late star is seen smoking a cigarette, Ghai is in the middle and Tina is standing next to the two. It seems that the filmmaker was giving instructions for a scene for the film.

“CANT BELIEVE. IT : directing rishi kapoor n tina munim. KARZ : 45 years ago Now showing as premier film at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL 21 March 11.30 am on big screen at PVR BKC BANDRA MUMBAI. (sic)"

"N Meeting Simi garewal Tina munim (ambani) mrs neetu rishi kapoor cinematographer kamalakar rao n pyare lal ji on one stage with memories Om shanti om (sic),” Subhash wrote as the caption.

The director on March 8 had remembered late star Prem Nath, who played the mute villain in “Karz”, and said that when a veteran actor plays a small role in a film, he makes it a memorable character.

Subhash took to his Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the late actor as Sir Judah from the film.

For the caption, he wrote: “When a veteran actor plays a small role in a film : he makes it a memorable character on big screen! Who can forget SIR JUDA in film KARZ played by our veteran star of 70/80s cinema PREM NATH as a mute villain of the film?”

“Karz”, which is a romantic thriller, also stars Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

The film told the story of Monty discovering the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless. Supported by his lover, he decides to set things right once and for all.

