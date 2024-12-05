Auto Ram Prasad's Car Meets with Accident

In a shocking incident, a comedian known for his humorous performances on the Jabardasth comedy show, Auto Ram Prasad got involved in a car accident on Thursday. The incident occurred when comedian Ram Prasad was on his way to a shooting location.

As reported, the car in which Ram Prasad was travelling had lost control and collided with another vehicle. In the mishap, Ram Prasad received minor injuries. The incident took place near Tukkuguda, and the police have registered a case in connection with the accident.

Ram Prasad is a hot-shot Telugu comedian who gained immense popularity through his acting skills in Jabardasth comedy, where he is a regular performer; besides that, he has taken up acting in several short films in Telugu too.

Ram Prasad's fans were in shock as they heard the news about his accident. Everyone wished him to recover as early as possible. Colleagues and film fraternity friends have also expressed their concerns about the incident and wished for his speedy recovery.

It can be recollected that Ram Prasad had been planning to make a movie with his Jabardasth friends Sudigali Sudheer and Getup Srinu. The movie is said to be a comedy entertainer, and Ram Prasad has been working on the script for several months.

