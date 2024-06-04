Aditya Roy Kapur Breaks Silence on Relationship Rumours with Ananya

Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday have been in the news for a long time. The duo has been spotted together at various public places and during vacations in other countries, sparking rumours about their relationship. However, they have never publicly confirmed their relationship status.

During an interview with Lifestyle Asia India, Aditya addressed the rumours about his personal life, stating that he prefers to keep his personal life private and does not feel the need to share everything on social media. He also mentioned his disinterest in engaging with the negativity often found on social media. There have also been rumours of their separation, with a source close to the couple revealing details of a potential breakup to Bombay Times in March.

Ananya's post read, "If it is truly meant for you, it will come back to you. It will leave only for the sake of teaching you the lessons you could only learn on your own. If it is truly meant for you, it will return even if you've pushed it away, even if you're in denial, even if you assume something so beautiful could never be truly yours - because if it's truly meant for you, it is never not a piece of you. It is never not intricately tied into the depths of your soul."